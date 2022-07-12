Jail Time? Trump’s Sidekick Steve Bannon Surrenders to Panel Amid Growing Coup Evidence

In what is shaping up to be one of the House Jan. 6 Committee’s most decisive legal victories, Trump White House veteran and 2016 campaign manager Steve Bannon has said he will give testimony. After being held in contempt and indicted by the DOJ, Bannon’s tough talk and defiance of the committee’s subpoena began melting away, as he faces up to two years in prison. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber goes through the Bannon timeline and looks ahead to what Bannon’s potential testimony could mean for others in Trump’s inner circle.July 12, 2022