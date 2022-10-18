Jail time: Trump accountability, truth and “eternal vigilance” with Billy Porter

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Billy Porter explains how queerness became his “superpower;” what he learned through a slow-burn approach to success; and his political views from equality to accountability for attacks on American democracy. Porter spoke at length with MSNBC’s Ari Melber for the newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. Oct. 18, 2022

