IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jail time? Contempt vote for Trump WH aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

    06:59
  • UP NEXT

    'Coup confession': Subpoenaed Trump aide hit with same vote that got Bannon indicted

    06:59

  • Secret plot busted: Clarence Thomas' wife faces pressure to testify

    03:26

  • Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ tried to disrupt electoral vote count

    02:27

  • Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House

    09:57

  • Can Clarence Thomas be impeached over wife's Trump texts? A Senate veteran explains

    10:01

  • Contempt: After admitting election plot on TV, Trump aide faces contempt vote

    04:34

  • Mo Brooks: Trump asked him to ‘rescind' 2020 results, hold new election

    05:38

  • 'Valuable' Jan 6 Evidence: MAGA Rep Breaks with Trump Over 'Big Lie'

    04:41

  • Isolated: New heat on Clarence Thomas over wife's MAGA rally admission

    07:37

  • Caught on tape: Trump ally Roger Stone bolts 'insurrection headquarters' on Jan. 6

    05:13

  • Friend testifies Capitol rioter was armed during Jan. 6 attack

    02:07

  • 45 in trouble? 'Criminal conspiracy' evidence against Trump revealed

    07:39

  • Trump crime? MAGA riot panel reveals evidence of 'criminal conspiracy'

    03:58

  • Oath Keeper pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy; agrees to cooperate

    01:07

  • Jury selection in first Jan. 6 trial begins

    04:46

  • McQuade memo details Jan. 6 criminal charges Trump could face

    08:18

  • ‘Massive’ Jan. 6 civil suits could be Trump's undoing

    05:55

  • Federal judge: Trump had a ‘tacit agreement’ with Capitol attackers

    04:41

  • Judge rejects Trump effort to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuits

    02:21

The Beat with Ari

Jail time? Contempt vote for Trump WH aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

06:59

Trump White House aide Peter Navarro faces a Congressional contempt vote for defying the January 6th committee. Navarro was subpoenaed after admitting his plan to overturn the 2020 election, along with Steve Bannon, in a newsworthy interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. The new formal House “contempt report” cites Navarro’s statements and interview with Melber to make the case that he is illegally resisting a lawful subpoena, and has no valid legal privilege to do so. Bannon was previously held in contempt and then indicted for it by the DOJ. In this report, Melber outlines the legal developments regarding Navarro and other matters before the committee.March 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jail time? Contempt vote for Trump WH aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

    06:59
  • UP NEXT

    'Coup confession': Subpoenaed Trump aide hit with same vote that got Bannon indicted

    06:59

  • Secret plot busted: Clarence Thomas' wife faces pressure to testify

    03:26

  • Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ tried to disrupt electoral vote count

    02:27

  • Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House

    09:57

  • Can Clarence Thomas be impeached over wife's Trump texts? A Senate veteran explains

    10:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All