Jail: Facing criminal subpoena, Trump aide threatens Biden, Pelosi, Fauci | Navarro MSNBC Interview

Justice Department prosecutors have served former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro a criminal grand jury subpoena after he was held in contempt of Congress for defying the Jan. 6 committee. In his first interview since receiving the subpoena, Navarro joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss his lawsuit against the Jan. 6 committee, warning Melber if the Republican Party returns to power in 2024 they will utilize legal tools against President Biden and their political opponents.June 3, 2022