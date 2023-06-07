Jack Smith’s coup probe hits MAGA convict Steve Bannon

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News reports Former Trump White House official Steve Bannon was subpoenaed by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., in connection with special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Jan. 6. . Former civil prosecutor with the Southern District of New York Maya Wiley and former federal prosecutor John Flannery join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat.” June 7, 2023

