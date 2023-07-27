IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Special counsel alleges Trump wanted to destroy MAL security footage in superseding indictment

The Beat with Ari

Jack Smith adds additional charges against Trump in classified docs case

07:02

Former President Donald Trump is facing additional charges in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving office. NBC News Justice Correspondent Ken Dilanian, Maya Wiley, Nick Akerman, Renato Mariotti and Emily Bazelon join MSNBC's Katie Phang to discuss. July 27, 2023

