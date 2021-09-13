J Balvin on vaccines, surviving COVID, truth in music & new album 'Jose' | Full Melber Interview

Grammy-winning Colombian artist J Balvin had an intense 2020 -- battling a severe COVID case that he says "almost killed" him; releasing a new album that went quadruple platinum and made him one of the most streamed artists of the year; beginning work on a new album "Jose" (Sept 2021); and continuing his advocacy for mental health and connecting with his growing global fan base. The Reggaeton icon opens up about all of it in this extensive, in-person interview with MSNBC anchor and music obsessive Ari Melber, taped in New York on the day of Balvin's Rockefeller Plaza performance.Sept. 13, 2021