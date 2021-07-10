Ivanka eyed in probe? New heat on Trump kids after CFO indicted

Now that the Trump Organization and its CFO have been indicted, New York prosecutors are turning their attention to Ivanka Trump. According to a Daily Beast report, seven Trump Organization companies knowingly paid a "portion" of bonuses illegally, including a company where Ivanka held an executive role. MSNBC's Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former New York Assistant Attorney General Tristan Snell and the Daily Beast reporter who broke the story, Roger Sollenberger.