    It was a coup: Jan. 6 investigator says panel will prove riot plot

The Beat with Ari

It was a coup: Jan. 6 investigator says panel will prove riot plot

04:21

Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the state of the probe after Rudy Giuliani bailed on his scheduled interview with the committee. Lofgren asks Melber, “what is he afraid of?”May 7, 2022

