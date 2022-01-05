IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Schiff: Texts show Hannity was ‘plainly concerned’ about Trump after Jan. 6

    06:47

  • Jan. 6 committee releases ‘explosive’ texts from Sean Hannity

    07:38
  • Now Playing

    It's still over: See Trump aide confronted on loss and coup plot on live TV

    11:39
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 select committee seeks Sean Hannity's voluntary cooperation with investigation

    01:24

  • Giuliani aide's submission to the January 6th Committee exposes new facet of Trump plot

    07:13

  • Trump ‘doesn’t have a right to the nation's airwaves’

    02:34

  • Trump facing new pressure days ahead of 1/6 anniversary

    05:12

  • Why the ‘consensus opinion’ during and right after Jan. 6 is worth remembering

    09:52

  • “We have to do everything we can to learn from January 6.” Rep. Yvette Clarke speaks about Jan 6 anniversary 

    04:44

  • Legal experts: ‘No reason’ Congress can’t make a criminal referral of Trump

    04:53

  • Rep. Dingell is ‘angry’ at Republican tactics disrupting democracy

    05:12

  • Legal expert says Department of Justice is ‘not doing its job' regarding Jan. 6 prosecutions

    11:09

  • Busted: Indicted Trump aide Bannon sees Jan. 6 ‘playbook’ leaked by ally

    11:35

  • January 6th Committee lays out timeline for public hearings, reports: WaPo

    02:08

  • Jan. 6th committee expands investigation

    07:40

  • Rep. Neguse: Attacks on democracy since Jan. 6 are ‘disconcerting’

    05:02

  • 'Rosanne didn't radicalize herself': After death on 1/6, family seeks accountability

    09:17

  • Michael Eric Dyson: American democracy is only as good as we are willing to fight for it

    08:52

  • How AG Garland’s handling of Trump could ‘define’ his legacy

    04:41

  • Joy Reid: House GOP is trying to throw all the sand it can into Jan. 6 probe gears

    09:57

The Beat with Ari

It's still over: See Trump aide confronted on loss and coup plot on live TV

11:39

Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the MAGA plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which Navarro detailed in his book. Melber fact checks Navarro in real-time.Jan. 5, 2022

  • Schiff: Texts show Hannity was ‘plainly concerned’ about Trump after Jan. 6

    06:47

  • Jan. 6 committee releases ‘explosive’ texts from Sean Hannity

    07:38
  • Now Playing

    It's still over: See Trump aide confronted on loss and coup plot on live TV

    11:39
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 select committee seeks Sean Hannity's voluntary cooperation with investigation

    01:24

  • Giuliani aide's submission to the January 6th Committee exposes new facet of Trump plot

    07:13

  • Trump ‘doesn’t have a right to the nation's airwaves’

    02:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All