It's a 'crime': See D.A. vet shred Trump defense on 'likely' indictment in NY

The legal and political world is on edge after Donald Trump predicted his own arrest and braces for a possible indictment in New York, while also facing probes in Washington and Georgia. Former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Dan Horwitz joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, calling Trump’s defense in the Stormy Daniels hush money probe “laughable” and “not particularly compelling.” Horwitz adding he “couldn’t disagree more strongly” with Trump-lawyer Joe Tacopina. March 22, 2023