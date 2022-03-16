Isolated: New heat on Clarence Thomas over wife's MAGA rally admission
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is under fire after his wife admitted to attending the January 6th MAGA rally that preceded the insurrection at the Capitol. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined the by former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance to discuss whether this revelation has any bearings on Thomas’ recent rulings. March 16, 2022
Isolated: New heat on Clarence Thomas over wife's MAGA rally admission
