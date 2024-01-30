Is Taylor Swift the 'greatest ever'? TV news on Taylor, streaming records, Beatles, Grammys & AI

Taylor Swift has surpassed the reach of The Beatles, as streaming powers music to reach more people than ever before. Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber ahead of the 2024 Grammys. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Jan. 30, 2024