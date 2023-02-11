Is Pence subpoena Trump’s nightmare? Ari Melber breaks down DOJ’s pursuit of ‘coup club’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election. Evidence revealed a pattern of coup pressure on Pence to overturn the election results. The move is among the most aggressive from special counsel Jack Smith, who is also overseeing a second probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down what this latest development could mean for Trumpworld. Feb. 11, 2023

