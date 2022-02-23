IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Is Elon Musk helping the planet more than Greenpeace? MSNBC reports on electric car boom

The Beat with Ari

Is Elon Musk helping the planet more than Greenpeace? MSNBC reports on electric car boom

09:53

A surge in demand for electric cars and pick-up trucks is upending the auto market and raising hopes for environmental progress within the car industry. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the developments and talks with environmental activist, educator, and author Bill McKibben about the electric car boom, energy efficiency, and the interplay of government policy and industry innovation. McKibben credits government incentives as key to pushing the auto industry, at the state and federal levels.Feb. 23, 2022

