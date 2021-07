As a rapper, singer and global pop star, Drake has emerged as one of the most famous and most streamed artists alive today, while also drawing a range of criticism and "hating" from within and beyond hip hop. MSNBC's Ari Melber discusses Drake's career and the endurance of his haters with DJ Peter Rosenberg, among other topics, on Fallback Friday, an irreverent segment on MSNBC's “The Beat.”