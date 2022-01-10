Is America a democracy? MSNBC's Ari Melber on The Breakfast Club
MSNBC's Ari Melber recently appeared on the iconic New York radio show The Breakfast Club to discuss album listening parties, the state of American democracy, vaccine hesitancy, and more. In this video, Melber recounts some highlights from their conversation, which can be viewed in full on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-9BfXQSz-0Jan. 10, 2022
