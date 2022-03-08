IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Inspiring moments of humanity in Ukraine amid Russian attack

02:36

MSNBC’s Ari Melber highlights stories of hope and resilience from Ukraine as the war continues.March 8, 2022

