Inside the 'Roe' decision: Why Alito's ruling can't be taken at face value

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and 50 years of precedent, upholding Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and giving the green light to abortion bans nationwide. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the wide-ranging legal implications of this ruling, explaining how the ruling could be weaponized against other rights. June 24, 2022