    Inside Biden's Crucial Speech Amid Global Clash with Putin

The Beat with Ari

Inside Biden’s Crucial Speech Amid Global Clash with Putin

06:19

MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviews top White House staffers about President Biden’s first official State of the Union in a primetime special. Press Secretary Jen Psaki details how Biden will address recent major developments, including the conflict in Ukraine and the new SCOTUS nomination. Melber reports exclusively from within the White House.March 2, 2022

