Indictments in Trump probe coming in GA, says top Jan. 6 investigator

The Beat with Ari

MSNBC’s Ari Melber presses Jan. 6 committee investigator Timothy Heaphy on the committee's investigation into the insurrection in this wide-ranging interview. Heaphy also weighs in on the Georgia grand jury probe, telling Melber “it seems clear” there “will be indictments in Georgia.”Feb. 24, 2023

