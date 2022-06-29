Indictment? Trump linked to armed violence by star WH witness

Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who was repeatedly privy to some of the most incriminating parts of the insurrection, provided stunning, damning details on Donald Trump’s attempted coup. Testifying before the Jan. 6 committee, Hutchinson spoke directly to Trump’s state of mind and criminal culpability and presented what is perhaps the most incriminating evidence against Trump yet. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman and New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg to discuss the bombshell revelations and what this means for Trump.June 29, 2022