    Indictment 'bomb': Jack Smith hits Trump on docs as Jan. 6 charges loom

The Beat with Ari

Indictment ‘bomb’: Jack Smith hits Trump on docs as Jan. 6 charges loom

New legal heat on Donald Trump. Special Counsel Jack Smith issuing a superseding indictment in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case and new charges against Trump. It comes as Smith reportedly gears up to indict Trump in the Jan. 6 probe. Former SDNY civil prosecutor Maya Wiley and State Attorney for Palm Beach County Florida Dave Aronberg join MSNBC’s Katie Phang on The Beat to discuss the developments.July 28, 2023

    Indictment 'bomb': Jack Smith hits Trump on docs as Jan. 6 charges loom

