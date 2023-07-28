Indictment ‘bomb’: Jack Smith hits Trump on docs as Jan. 6 charges loom

New legal heat on Donald Trump. Special Counsel Jack Smith issuing a superseding indictment in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case and new charges against Trump. It comes as Smith reportedly gears up to indict Trump in the Jan. 6 probe. Former SDNY civil prosecutor Maya Wiley and State Attorney for Palm Beach County Florida Dave Aronberg join MSNBC’s Katie Phang on The Beat to discuss the developments.July 28, 2023