The Beat with Ari

Indicted Trump’s mob nightmare comes true, Giuliani charged for Rico law he once used 

07:16

Donald Trump and his allies have been charged with a mafia-busting law in Georgia. It marks the first-ever charges for Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Ari Melber breaks down “RICO,” the law at the heart of Georgia's case. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Aug. 15, 2023

