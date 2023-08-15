Indicted Trump’s mob nightmare comes true, Giuliani charged for Rico law he once used 

- UP NEXT
‘Ludicrous’: Hayes on GOP’s ‘painful’ defense of Trump after 4th indictment08:01
Fani Willis ‘recognizes’ her ‘obligation’ as DA and won’t let the ‘residents of Fulton County down’09:24
Georgia State Sen. Elena Parent: did not expect ‘terrifying threats made against my children’06:42
Fani Willis brings ‘a tough and broad case’ against Trump, and he ‘should be scared’05:36
Fani Willis ‘indicted co conspirators’ hold ‘all the enablers’ ‘to account for what they did’13:55
Former Trump Attorney: ‘Cooperating is kind of a loaded term,’ Kerik is ‘being cooperative’08:41
Rep. Nikema Williams: Trump made ‘everyday people’ 'seek safety’ and ‘put a target on their backs’05:37
Barbara McQuade: DA Willis understands the value of using RICO08:58
Some call RICO ‘a sledgehammer to kill,’ others say ‘it's a powerful tool’ and ‘unethical’06:02
Rep. Ken Buck: RICO charge is a ‘nuclear bomb where a bullet would have been appropriate’05:09
Georgia's former lieutenant governor calls investigation a pivot point for Republicans08:14
A collision course with history: who is Fani Willis?04:30
Trump & allies face RICO charges in latest indictment07:35
Who is Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor who indicted Trump over the 2020 election?04:30
Why a pardon in Georgia won't come easily06:26
Joe: Party hacks are defending a guy who wants to be an autocrat08:33
Meacham: Pence probably saved the republic, but I don't always want to count on one person to do it08:18
Republican presidential candidate says he'd pardon Trump if elected01:41
Georgia state senator recalls 2020 meeting with Trump team05:36
Why did Georgia indictment happen in Fulton County?02:49
- UP NEXT
‘Ludicrous’: Hayes on GOP’s ‘painful’ defense of Trump after 4th indictment08:01
Fani Willis ‘recognizes’ her ‘obligation’ as DA and won’t let the ‘residents of Fulton County down’09:24
Georgia State Sen. Elena Parent: did not expect ‘terrifying threats made against my children’06:42
Fani Willis brings ‘a tough and broad case’ against Trump, and he ‘should be scared’05:36
Fani Willis ‘indicted co conspirators’ hold ‘all the enablers’ ‘to account for what they did’13:55
Former Trump Attorney: ‘Cooperating is kind of a loaded term,’ Kerik is ‘being cooperative’08:41
Play All