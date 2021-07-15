Trump legal turbulence: Indicted money man taps lawyers, stripped of power

The Trump Organization’s indicted CFO Allen Weisselberg has been demoted as Trump scrambles amid this ongoing criminal probe. Weisselberg has resigned from a trust set up to control the company’s assets, according to government filings obtained by The Washington Post. Trump’s money man has also tapped defense lawyers with no ties to the Trump Organization. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade and former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman.