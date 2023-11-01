Indicted Trump loses labor clash as Biden joins winning picket line: Michael Moore x Melber

The United Auto Workers union announced they reached a tentative agreement with Big Three automaker General Motors to end their strike. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the historic breakthrough and is joined by Filmmaker Michael Moore, who calls the agreement “amazing.” (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Nov. 1, 2023