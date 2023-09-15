Indicted Trump is 'weak' for pushing riots: See Barbra Streisand quote rap for a deep insight

Barbara Streisand turned many heads when she warned about Donald Trump’s pension for inciting riots over his own legal troubles. The star also quoted some relevant lines By Rapper Memphis Bleek, which had recently been cited on “The Beat,” to make her point. In this new interview, Bleek , publicly responds are in his first television interview about it, expressing admiration, gratitude for the singer, and their shared perspective. He spoke to Ari Melber and Jason Johnson on several topics, including censorship, in this “Fallback” segment. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 15, 2023