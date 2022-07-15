IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Patrick Byrne, former Overstock CEO, testifies before Jan. 6 committee

  • Dispelling Trump's Radical Spell Before 2024

  • Trump’s Secret Service in question

  • Losing again: MAGA 'hearsay' defense crashes as officer confirms Trump tried to join violent march

  • Indicted Trump aide Bannon's Hail Mary gets fact-checked by House investigator

    Indicted Trump coup plotter runs from voting machine plot he admitted

    Watchdog says Secret Service deleted texts from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6

  • Guilty?: Prosecutor outlines "broad" criminal case against Trump beyond Jan. 6

  • Go after Trump: DOJ vets press Biden-Garland DOJ over slow probe

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin details what to expect during next primetime Jan. 6 hearing

  • 'Somebody's lying': Secret Service accused of deleting key text messages from Jan. 5 and 6

  • Trump's negligent inaction on January 6th may have been criminal: McQuade

  • Watchdog: Secret Service deletes Jan. 6 texts

  • Fmr. Deputy Attorney General under H. W. Bush: DOJ must prosecute Trump

  • Prominent conservatives issue report saying election was not stolen--but will peers listen?

  • Inspector General: Secret Service deleted requested Jan. 6 texts

  • Bannon confirms leaked audio of Trump plan to ‘declare himself winner’

  • Trump’s plan to claim presidential victory

  • Steve Bannon says 0% chance he will plead guilty at trial

  • Report: Trump’s inner circle views Meadows as ‘fall guy’

The Beat with Ari

Indicted Trump coup plotter runs from voting machine plot he admitted

Indicted Trump allies Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro face potential jail time over criminal contempt charges. As Peter Navarro rejects a plea offer, questions continue to rise about his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down Navarro’s false claims he had nothing to do with the voting machine seizure plot, despite promoting it on TV and writing about voting machines in his now-infamous Navarro report, which was cited by Trump in his Dec. 19, 2020 tweet telling supporters to come to D.C. on January 6 for a “wild” protest.July 15, 2022

