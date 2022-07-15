Indicted Trump aide Bannon's Hail Mary gets fact-checked by House investigator

Jan. 6 Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber and fact-checks Steve Bannon’s claims he “wants” to cooperate with the committee. “So far as I am aware, as of this moment, we haven’t received any… documents. So I think he is just blowing smoke for the court,” Lofgren told Melber. July 15, 2022