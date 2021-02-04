Indicted MAGA rioter plans Mexico vacation before trial

As investigations and charges – 180 and counting – continue stemming from the insurrection at the Capitol, the double standard that was obvious from the first hours of the incident is now playing out on a systemic level that’s familiar to the U.S. justice system. MSNBC’s Ari Melber traces several examples of racial disparities in the use of force by police and provides some larger context on the issue as the nation searches for accountability and justice under Biden.