Indict Trump in 2022? Atlanta DA Probes Coup, Gangs and "Thug" Talk

D.A. Fani Willis is leading several major criminal probes in Atlanta, from the inquiry into Donald Trump's request to "find" votes to steal Georgia's 2020 election, to sweeping indictments against alleged gangs. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on her docket; her effort to use art against some indicted artists in court -- including Young Thug and Gunna -- criticism from the state's top elections official that she is "slow-walking" the Trump case; and the wider double standards in the U.S. justice system. Melber draws on the recent indictment and other sources to report on evidence of discrimination in how prosecutors try to quote fictional songs as criminal evidence, and the wider societal treatment of Black men and the art they make. The report notes anyone fairly convicted of violence should be punished, while reporting on wider disparities in the system. [This video is an excerpt from the full 18-minute report that aired on The Beat on MSNBC]June 7, 2022