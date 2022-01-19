In 'overwhelming' decision, SCOTUS rejects Trump effort to hide docs from Jan. 6 committee
The Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump’s effort to stop the National Archives from giving the Jan. 6 committee documents from his time in the White House. Ari Melber and Nicolle Wallace report. Jan. 19, 2022
