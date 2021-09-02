In 'liberal' LA, 100% of arrests were minorities in task force operation

A controversial "Rodeo Drive" task force in Beverly Hills overwhelmingly arrested minorities, according to new evidence and a lawsuit. About 99% of arrests were of Black residents -- and 1% were Latino -- figures that reinforce broader trends in racial profiling in U.S. policing. Continuing a series of reports on the issue, MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber provides an update on the new data in this story, and emphasizes racial profiling is so common it is not a "partisan" issue, but rather prevalent in localities run by Republican and Democratic officials alike.Sept. 2, 2021