    Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

    10:56
The Beat with Ari

Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

10:56

Ohio GOP candidate J.D. Vance was a loud “Never-Trumper” who charmed audiences with his memoir of growing up poor in rural Appalachia and stark warnings about Trump’s hate and authoritarian tendencies. Now, Vance is contradicting himself, appeasing Trump and earning an odd endorsement from the former president. In a special report, MSNBC's Ari Melber presents the factual record and videos showing Vance’s contradictions and highlights how the tech banker and media elite may be a “Trojan Horse” writhing conservative politics, one who is willing to push the very falsehoods he once condemned. April 28, 2022

