How Trump and RICO defendants could beat the case: Atlanta defense lawyer on MSNBC

There is some strong evidence against Trump and his co-defendants in the Georgia RICO case, but also some valid and even strong defenses. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the defenses, and why they are critical to understanding the full story of these looming trials, with Atlanta criminal defense lawyer Andrew Fleischman, who says he would not be "surprised" to see some of these defendants beat the charges. Sept. 14, 2023