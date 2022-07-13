How to indict Trump in 2022: Mueller vet responds to bombshell hearing

After the Jan. 6 committee documented Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviews Mueller vet Andrew Weissmann about the next steps in the Justice Department’s probe. The duo discusses Weissmann’s recently published New York Times op-ed advising Attorney General Garland to investigate the insurrection as a “‘hub and spoke’ conspiracy” rather than an isolated riot.July 13, 2022