  • Caught on tape: GOP leader’s Trump riot flip-flop exposed in new audio

    How high did MAGA riot plot go? Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump

    GOP tears: See epic, live fact-check of Elon Musk as he waffles on buying Twitter

  • See GOP Rep. deny Jan. 6 'insurrection' on eve of key hearing

  • D.A. Weighing Trump Indictment Eyes Gangs, "Thugs" and Racketeering

  • Indict Trump in 2022? Atlanta DA Probes Coup, Gangs and "Thug" Talk

  • Indict Trump for insurrection? Veteran House counsel says it’s time to act

  • GOP’s America: Teacher on bulletproof backpacks and dressing for 'war' at school

  • Cuffed: Trump aide Navarro’s arrest puts heat on coup plot after MSNBC confession

  • 'Cuffed and shackled': First Trump WH aide arrested in Jan. 6 probe

  • See Trump aide Peter Navarro's last interview before indictment

  • See Trump aide confronted on air: You know investigators can hear you?

  • Jail: Facing criminal subpoena, Trump aide threatens Biden, Pelosi, Fauci | Navarro MSNBC Interview

  • Navarro speaks out as first Trump aide facing criminal subpoena for Jan. 6 | MSNBC Exclusive

  • To end 'Roe,' GOP-appointed Justice says pregnant women were prosecuted in 1600s

  • Losing: DeSantis-Trump law defeated in new free speech case

  • Feds escalate probe: Trump ally Navarro hit with subpoena after MAGA plot admission

  • GOP rebuked as the party of mass shootings and guns, as parents demand answers

  • New outrage over gut-wrenching blunders by TX police, Gov. Greg Abbott in school massacre

  • ‘Tools of war’: GOP’s obsession with guns reveals major weakness within the party

The Beat with Ari

How high did MAGA riot plot go? Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump

As the Jan. 6 committee gears up for its first prime time public hearing, MSNBC’s Ari Melber examines public statements from Trump allies, including some made on The Beat, to question whether the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol merely amount to a rally that got out of control or were rather a well-organized plan to overthrow the government.June 10, 2022

