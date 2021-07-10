How HBCUs are changing the way America thinks about education

How HBCUs are changing the way America thinks about education05:52
While conservatives work to ban critical race theory from schools, Howard University has just hired two award-winning journalists known for their writings about race and the impact of slavery on the country: Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates. MSNBC's Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by Howard University President Dr. Wayne Frederick to discuss the GOP's efforts to quash the honest teaching of U.S. history in schools and the recent high profile hires.