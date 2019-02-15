How Big govt. would seize American homes if Trump’s wall is built 05:16 copied!

While Trump is ensnared in a political battle over border wall funding, a legal hurdle to his border wall still remains: two thirds of the land on the border does not even belong to the Government. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber, breaks down how Trump would have to use a law called “eminent domain” to legally take over private property, without the owner’s consent and shows footage of Americans who have been impacted by the law and faced losing their homes when the law was implemented.

