How a 'mini-Trump' is running Florida into the ground amidst Covid-19 deaths

Florida's Covid-19 caseload and hospitalizations are breaking the state's own all-time records, and experts say Governor DeSantis' policies against proven safety measures are making the crisis worse. In a detailed, objective report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber documents the virus in Florida, how DeSantis' policies are faring, and how the governor has pursued partisan measures and political fundraising through the humanitarian crisis.Aug. 11, 2021