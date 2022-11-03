IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

House Republicans dismissed as ‘nobody wielding power’ by GOP leader in clash over midterms message

10:04

In the final stretch of the 2022 midterms, Democrats are talking up defending democracy and women’s rights while Republicans are hitting inflation and crime. President Obama’s closing message, a fiery push on Democrats protecting social security and Medicare as many Republicans back raising the social security and Medicare eligibility ages in favor of billionaire tax cuts. MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviews influential conservative anti-tax activist Grover Norquist.Nov. 3, 2022

