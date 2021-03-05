House passes police bill as murder trial begins in killing of George Floyd

The House has officially passed the police reform bill named in honor of George Floyd. The bill would ban neck restraints and federal "no knock" drug warrants. It would also reform immunity for officers. This comes as the trial for the officer accused of murdering George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, begins in a few days. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the news with police reform activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham, who asserts "a chokehold didn't kill George Floyd."