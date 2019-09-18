House Dems confront Trump aide Lewandowski over lying on MSNBC

At the Judiciary Committee obstruction of justice hearing, witness and former trump campaign, Corey Lewandowski was confronted with a clip of his appearance on “The Beat with Ari Melber,” in which he made a false statement about his role in alleged obstruction by President Trump, after admitting he did under oath to Mueller. Lewandowski says ‘I have no obligation to be honest with the media because they are just as dishonest as anybody else’ but under oath he is always a “truth-teller.” Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance tells Ari “Lewandowski was forced to admit that he had been untruthful,” adding the “statement he made on your show was before he received immunity” he only "testified truthfully to Mueller after he was given immunity.”