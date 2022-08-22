Hot mess: Trump lawyer Giuliani “targeted” for indictment in echo of “Devil’s Advocate”

Many of the real-life controversies surrounding Donald Trump, including his clash with the FBI and subsequent home search for classified documents; how far lawyers will go for their client; and the thin line between following the law and breaking the law, echo some of the plot lines in the classic legal film “The Devil’s Advocate,” now marking its 25th anniversary. This clip is an excerpt of MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber’s interview with the seminal novel’s author Andrew Neiderman, and a related special report.Aug. 22, 2022