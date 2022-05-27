IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Horrific Texas mass shooting reveals GOP’s weakness ahead of midterms

The Beat with Ari

Horrific Texas mass shooting reveals GOP’s weakness ahead of midterms

More than 100 GOP midterm ads feature guns, according to The New York Times. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down how guns have become a central part of right-wing discourse and explains how more people than ever are speaking out in the wake of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.  May 27, 2022

