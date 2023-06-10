Historic: U.S. indicts Trump with evidence 'he did it' and knew it: Melber Report

Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted Donald Trump on 37 counts just seven months after his appointment - MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the unusually fast indictment and the incriminating evidence with former civil prosecutor Maya Wiley and Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissman on “The Beat.”June 10, 2023