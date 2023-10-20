IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • RICO smoking gun: Trump’s 'crazy' lawyer pleads guilty, flips on Trump (Melber breakdown)

    07:38
  • Now Playing

    Historic: Trump coup lawyer flips in guilty plea, as 45’s RICO prison fears rise

    10:05
  • UP NEXT

    See first wartime trip to Israel by U.S. president

    08:43

  • Losing again: Trump teams up with Jim Jordan and gets a ‘McCarthy-style’ drubbing

    06:54

  • Netanyahu was wrong, but we are united for war, says Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak in MSNBC intv.

    11:53

  • Losing: Trump nod fails to save Jim Jordan from losing 1st Speaker vote

    04:43

  • Neal Katyal on gag order barring Trump from smearing witnesses

    04:48

  • Fmr. NATO Commander on Israel's strategy ahead of expected invasion

    10:12

  • 'Top Secret' Hamas documents show terrorists targeted schools

    02:55

  • 'A country in fury': Veteran foreign correspondent on Israeli response to Hamas

    12:11

  • Biden Official talks policy on terrorism, hostages and war in Israel in MSNBC interview

    08:34

  • Chaos engulfs House as Scalise speakership bid paralyzed by GOP holdouts

    03:19

  • Hamas relentlessly attacks peace process for its own agenda, says U.S. Envoy from PLO-Israel deal

    11:00

  • Hamas aims to kill Saudi deal that would help Palestinians, says U.S. Peace Envoy Dennis Ross

    04:49

  • Hamas terrorism echoes barbaric playbook from Putin to Isis, warns historian

    10:12

  • Amid Israel-Hamas war, foreign relations expert on what's needed for peace

    06:26

  • How did Hamas-Israel war start? Watch breakdown from MSNBC News

    12:03

  • Trump alarms nuclear experts after revealing secrets to foreign national | Report

    10:40

  • Trump’s business empire topples: Trump’s fall from Forbes ‘long overdue’ against A.G.’s ‘solid case’

    10:10

  • Republican party has been ‘hijacked’ by ‘extremists’: Cory Booker on GOP ‘civil war’

    05:51

The Beat with Ari

Historic: Trump coup lawyer flips in guilty plea, as 45’s RICO prison fears rise

10:05

Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty in the Georgia election interference case. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports.  (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Oct. 20, 2023

  • RICO smoking gun: Trump’s 'crazy' lawyer pleads guilty, flips on Trump (Melber breakdown)

    07:38
  • Now Playing

    Historic: Trump coup lawyer flips in guilty plea, as 45’s RICO prison fears rise

    10:05
  • UP NEXT

    See first wartime trip to Israel by U.S. president

    08:43

  • Losing again: Trump teams up with Jim Jordan and gets a ‘McCarthy-style’ drubbing

    06:54

  • Netanyahu was wrong, but we are united for war, says Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak in MSNBC intv.

    11:53

  • Losing: Trump nod fails to save Jim Jordan from losing 1st Speaker vote

    04:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All