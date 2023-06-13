IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sharpening their knives: GOP primary opponents look for advantage in Trump legal morass

    06:38

  • There is a cost to airing 'untrue things': Maddow on deferring coverage of Trump speech

    01:28

  • Judge sets some restrictions on Trump talking to witnesses; navigates tricky circumstances

    08:43

  • Donald Trump arrested & facing prison: See Trump destroy Trump: O’Donnell - Melber breakdown

    10:33
  • Now Playing

    Historic: Trump arrested, booked & arraigned by the government he once ran, Melber reports

    05:43
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy targets Biden while reacting to Trump classified documents charges

    00:40

  • Trump departs federal court after pleading not guilty

    02:20

  • Fmr. Trump lawyer alleges ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in documents case

    04:05

  • Former Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore: ‘He certainly never lied to me.’

    06:46

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 37 counts in classified documents case

    04:15

  • Neal Katyal: ‘American people deserve’ to see inside Miami courtroom where Trump was arraigned

    06:44

  • Michael Beschloss points out ‘astounding’ lack of transparency about Trump’s court appearance

    06:27

  • Trump spokesperson addresses media ahead of arraignment

    04:44

  • Trump posts on Truth Social from motorcade while traveling to arraignment

    01:45

  • Trump departs for arraignment at Miami federal court

    03:48

  • Cevallos: Corcoran’s records of past legal work for Trump ‘unbelievably harmful’ to Trump defense

    05:16

  • Miami police respond to suspicious object near Trump arraignment courthouse

    03:12

  • Unpacking how Trump’s indictment impacts 2024 Republican presidential candidates

    07:49

  • Trump legal hole may be too deep to plead his way out: former Agnew prosecutor

    07:37

The Beat with Ari

Historic: Trump arrested, booked & arraigned by the government he once ran, Melber reports

05:43

Donald Trump was arrested and booked by the U.S. government he once ran on charges related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents. It marks the first time a former president has ever been arrested by the U.S. government. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports.June 13, 2023

  • Sharpening their knives: GOP primary opponents look for advantage in Trump legal morass

    06:38

  • There is a cost to airing 'untrue things': Maddow on deferring coverage of Trump speech

    01:28

  • Judge sets some restrictions on Trump talking to witnesses; navigates tricky circumstances

    08:43

  • Donald Trump arrested & facing prison: See Trump destroy Trump: O’Donnell - Melber breakdown

    10:33
  • Now Playing

    Historic: Trump arrested, booked & arraigned by the government he once ran, Melber reports

    05:43
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy targets Biden while reacting to Trump classified documents charges

    00:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All