Historic: SCOTUS faces ultimate test against Trump that could define 2024 race

A federal appeals court rejected Donald Trump's claim of absolute immunity in the federal coup case. Trump is expected to file an appeal and the Supreme Court will decide whether to take the case. Meanwhile, SCOTUS is set to hear arguments on whether Donald Trump is eligible to run again for president. MSNBC's Ari Melber is joined by The Washington Posts' Eugene Robinson and former federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori to discuss. Feb. 8, 2024