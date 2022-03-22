Historic: Jackson sails through Ted Cruz's 'baby talk' & Graham's walk-out
10:29
Share this -
copied
MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports from Washington, where Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson are underway. Melber discusses the road ahead for Jackson's confirmation to the Court and how Republican Senators are using the hearings to confront hot button issues like Critical Race Theory.March 22, 2022
Ted Cruz’s rhetorical 'hate crime': Obama vet condemns race questions for Judge Jackson
09:28
Now Playing
Historic: Jackson sails through Ted Cruz's 'baby talk' & Graham's walk-out
10:29
UP NEXT
'Desperate': GOP Flailing in Fact-Checked Attacks on Historic SCOTUS Pick
04:41
On 'War Criminal' Putin, Obama-Biden Vet Says Putin’s Wrong But This is Not Time to Indict
07:49
'Historic': Dems Eye Victory As SCOTUS Hearings Begin for First Black Woman Nominee
11:15
Now they don’t like Harvard? GOP blasted by civil rights lawyer in SCOTUS clash